MAJOR: Virgil Abloh designed Hailey Bieber’s Stunning Wedding Dress

Love is in the air for the king and queen of PDA – Hailey Bieber nee Baldwin and musician hubby Justin Bieber had another wedding ceremony last weekend and the supermodel stunned in a gorgeous wedding dress by Ghanaian designer Virgil Abloh. Their The Notebook themed nuptials saw the niece of Hollywood giant Alec Baldwin walk down the aisle in an off-shoulder seethrough lace dress from Abloh’s Off-White brand. Her veil, a dramatic cathedral length piece had the inscription “Till Death Do Us Part” embroidered at the hem.

Hailey has since taken to Instagram to thank the designer saying that he made her vision come to life.

Thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your Off-White team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.

