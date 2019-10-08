Connect with us

Latasha Ngwube's Abaya Lagos LBD Is So Much Cooler Than Your Average

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 kicks off With an Exclusive Launch Party

MAJOR: Virgil Abloh designed Hailey Bieber's Stunning Wedding Dress

Laduma Ngxokolo of MAXHOSA by Laduma Talks Art, Inspiration and Why He Started

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Totally Won Fashion In This Yellow Dress At Paris Fashion Week

Beauty Entrepreneur Tolu Oye talks with Vogue about Culture Shock & Love for Nigeria

We Can't Get Over Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Dapper Outfits to the #BBNaija 2019 Finale

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Bonang Matheba, Ama Godson, Toke Makinwa, Boitumelo Thulo and More -Vote Now

Beyoncé was a Ray of Sunshine at the Tyler Perry Studio Grand Opening Gala

Trust Us, You'll Want to See ROA Handcrafted’s Debut Collection tagged "Dawn"

BellaNaija Style

Published

20 hours ago

 on

Latasha Ngwube was chic in all black for a  segment taping of Channels TV Rubbin’ Minds  in Lagos, Nigeria where she’s interim host for the popular youth show.

The body positivism activist has never been shy to utilise colour or vibrant prints in her looks, but here she kept things super simple, with an almost minimalist vibe wearing this taffetta Abaya Lagos  midi shirt dress.

We love how the sharp silhouette gives her a crisp look, but still accentuates her waist which is still very much in line with Latasha’s signature bold style.

She opted for amazing babouche style mules and finished it off with a curly do and statement earrings giving us a break from a regular LBD.

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

