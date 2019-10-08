Latasha Ngwube’s Abaya Lagos LBD Is So Much Cooler Than Your Average

Latasha Ngwube was chic in all black for a segment taping of Channels TV Rubbin’ Minds in Lagos, Nigeria where she’s interim host for the popular youth show.

The body positivism activist has never been shy to utilise colour or vibrant prints in her looks, but here she kept things super simple, with an almost minimalist vibe wearing this taffetta Abaya Lagos midi shirt dress.

We love how the sharp silhouette gives her a crisp look, but still accentuates her waist which is still very much in line with Latasha’s signature bold style.

She opted for amazing babouche style mules and finished it off with a curly do and statement earrings giving us a break from a regular LBD.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!