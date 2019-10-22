Friends Turned Lovers! Joan & Gbenga’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Joan and Gbenga were introduced by one of Joan’s best girls. From this meeting, they built a friendship, and later found out they wanted to more than friends. A year after the proposal, Joan and her forever love, Gbenga are looking forward to spending forever together.

We love how simple and chic their pre-wedding shoot is. Their white and purple outifts plus the pop of colours for their last session was pretty cool. For now, it is a countdown to the #Myforeverlove19.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Joan:

Gbenga and I were introduced in 2015 by one of my best girls. We were friends for a bit but didn’t date because Gbenga didn’t want to be a cradle snatcher 😩. I got tired of being friends with him and decided to move on at which point Gbenga realized that he couldn’t do without me! In October 2018 after we had breakfast, he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever love and a year after we’re ready to say I do!

