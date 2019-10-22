Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Friends Turned Lovers! Joan & Gbenga's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Is Nicki Minaj now "Mrs Maraj-Petty"? Here's What We Know

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Kanye West is Husband of the Year as he marks Kim Kardashian's 39th Birthday 😍

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Vandora & Boyfriend Cruz play "I Thought You Knew Me" (& They're so Cute Together) | WATCH

Music Sweet Spot

Chief Obi has got "a little gift" for his Parents on their 25th Wedding Anniversary

Sweet Spot Weddings

Bilkis and Monsur's Wedding was Celebration of Love & Culture #TheBMWedding

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

David Jr. is Here! Davido & Chioma Welcome Baby Boy

Sweet Spot Weddings

He Couldn't Take his Eyes off Her When They Met! Bukola & Ayobami's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

D’Banj is Back on Daddy Duties & We are so Excited!

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Khafi is Excited to see her Grandma Again

Sweet Spot

Friends Turned Lovers! Joan & Gbenga’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Joan and Gbenga were introduced by one of Joan’s best girls. From this meeting, they built a friendship, and later found out they wanted to more than friends. A year after the proposal, Joan and her forever love, Gbenga are looking forward to spending forever together.

We love how simple and chic their pre-wedding shoot is. Their white and purple outifts plus the pop of colours for their last session was pretty cool. For now, it is a countdown to the #Myforeverlove19.

How We Met
By the bride-to-be, Joan:

Gbenga and I were introduced in 2015 by one of my best girls. We were friends for a bit but didn’t date because Gbenga didn’t want to be a cradle snatcher 😩. I got tired of being friends with him and decided to move on at which point Gbenga realized that he couldn’t do without me! In October 2018 after we had breakfast, he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever love and a year after we’re ready to say I do!

Visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more love stories and weddings.

 

Credits

Planner: @bankysuevents
Makeup: @vershona
Photography: @akintayotimi

Related Topics:

1 Comment

  1. Dupri

    October 22, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    They look cute together, she looks like the fun one

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond the Twitter Dragging of Glory Osei & Muyiwa Folorunsho, Nigerians Need to Pay Closer Attention to a Few More Things

Ehi Agbashi: The Nigerian Society Has Failed Victims of Sexual Abuse

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love Is War’

Farida Yahya: Wanna Grow Your Network? These 3 Tips Should Help

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Advertisement
css.php