Why are Nigerians Excited about Justin Trudeau’s Re-Election 🧐?

Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau has won his re-election bid after Monday’s election, following a close-run race in which the Canadian prime minister faced scandals.

According to Al Jazeera, Mr Trudeau did better than predicted, but secured just 158 seats, significantly fewer than the 184 seats the party secured in 2015. The conservative opposition has the lowest a government has held in Canadian history. The victory ensures that Trudeau will serve as Prime Minister for a second term.

What’s more interesting, though, is how Nigerians are reacting to the news on Twitter.

Even before he’d won, we’d seen tweets from Nigerians in Nigeria asking those in Canada to vote for the liberal incumbent. After his win, Trudeau took to Twitter to write:

Thank you, Canada, for putting your trust in our team and for having faith in us to move this country in the right direction. Regardless of how you cast your vote, our team will work hard for all Canadians.

Nigerians, elated, sent in their congratulations, and while we know why, we’d like you to hazard a guess.

I say a very hearty congratulations to our very able PM. More grease to your elbows, oga mi. See you soon. https://t.co/teWr35de73 — Thunderchief (@femiexe) October 22, 2019

Ope ooooo. Gate never close https://t.co/5okDlMV5Co — 47 (@lam_ideA) October 22, 2019

As a future Canadian migrant, I’m really happy 😊 and congratulate my future Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his re-election 🙏👏…fellow future migrants jump in here 😉 — Chux O 💯 (@its_chux) October 22, 2019

Eyin Boys, You have done well. Thank you for re-electing our guy, Trudeau. Happy movement — Oluwaseun Esq. (@SeunEsq) October 22, 2019

Trudeau lekansi……see you soon my president!! https://t.co/7GHlGK2JMy — Kyrie (@boykarh) October 22, 2019

Congratulations to Nigeria's proxy President ( Prime Minister) @JustinTrudeau on his re-election. He has given many Nigerians #CHANGE and #NextLevel that he didn't campaign for For us in Naija ,well , our #CHANGE didn't come ….still waiting for #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/7ro8GYwgTa — Ade (@deormayoks) October 22, 2019

Congratulations to Justin Trudeau on winning the #CanadaElection2019 for a second term in office, i am coming soon before you finish your tenure.

I love Canada. 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦 Yours Sincerely

In-coming Immigrant. #CDNpoli — Happiness (@Coded_omoluabi) October 22, 2019

My president is back, my passport’s blue, this is a future tweet, congratulations Trudeau ♥️ https://t.co/UM0XaQmtFD — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) October 22, 2019

For skilled Nigerian workers, Trudeau is our real President. Don't let nobody tell you otherwise. — Wilfred Okiche (@drwill20) October 22, 2019