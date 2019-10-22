Why are Nigerians Excited about Justin Trudeau’s Re-Election 🧐?

Connect with us

News

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau has won his re-election bid after Monday’s election, following a close-run race in which the Canadian prime minister faced scandals.

According to Al Jazeera, Mr Trudeau did better than predicted, but secured just 158 seats, significantly fewer than the 184 seats the party secured in 2015. The conservative opposition has the lowest a government has held in Canadian history. The victory ensures that Trudeau will serve as Prime Minister for a second term.

What’s more interesting, though, is how Nigerians are reacting to the news on Twitter.

Even before he’d won, we’d seen tweets from Nigerians in Nigeria asking those in Canada to vote for the liberal incumbent. After his win, Trudeau took to Twitter to write:

Thank you, Canada, for putting your trust in our team and for having faith in us to move this country in the right direction. Regardless of how you cast your vote, our team will work hard for all Canadians.

Nigerians, elated, sent in their congratulations, and while we know why, we’d like you to hazard a guess.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

