News
LASG assures Safety after Loaded Petrol Tanker fell at Otedola Bridge
Earlier today, Otedola bridge in Lagos state was in disarray after a truck loaded with 45,000 litres of petrol was involved in an accident.
The Lagos State Government reacted to the incident and assured that efforts were in place to address the situation and keep members of the public safety.
Earlier today, a truck fully loaded with 45000 litres Petrol fell at the Otedola bridge. All emergency responders have been activated. Transloading of content is on-going to prevent truck from exploding @jidesanwoolu #LASG #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/mKFfLi6tWX
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 12, 2019