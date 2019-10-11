11-year-old Naomi Oloyede gets Standing Ovation after Speech at UNODC Anti-Corruption Conference in Vienna

Earlier this week, Naomi Oloyede, an 11-year-old anti-corruption activist addressed the High-Level #Education4Justice conference in Vienna, Austria.

Naomi Oloyede, from NIgeria, travelled to Vienna, Austria in October 2019 to take part in the International Conference “Educating for the Rule Of Law” held under the Education for Justice initiative of UNODC’s Doha Declaration Global Programme.

At the High-Level opening, Naomi addressed over 350 leaders, policymakers and educators gathered from across the world and, on behalf of all children, urged them to make the world a better, safer and more inclusive place: “We want to grow up in a place where there is peace and where the rule of law is respected”.