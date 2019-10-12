Connect with us

News

Stormzy talks Racism, Rap Culture & Diversity On the Cover of Time Magazine's "Next Generation Leaders" Issue

News

LASG assures Safety after Loaded Petrol Tanker fell at Otedola Bridge

News

11-year-old Naomi Oloyede gets Standing Ovation after Speech at UNODC Anti-Corruption Conference in Vienna

News

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge Becomes first Person to Finish a Marathon Under 2 Hours

News Scoop

Adesuwa Onyenokwe speaks to UNILAG's Management Over BBC Africa Eye #SexForGrades Documentary | Watch

News

Naomi Osaka Picks Japan over U.S for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

News

7 Things you Should Know About Sadia Farouq, the Youngest Minister in Buhari's Cabinet

Inspired News

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed awarded 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

News

Goodluck Jonathan meets President Buhari in State House

Music News

Prince Harry & Ed Sheeran come Together for World Mental Health Day

News

Stormzy talks Racism, Rap Culture & Diversity On the Cover of Time Magazine’s “Next Generation Leaders” Issue

BellaNaija Style

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian British rapper Stormzy is part of Time magazine Next Generation Leaders issue. In the cover feature, the “Shut Up” singer talks to the American publication about racism, the rap culture in the UK and how he became one of the leading voices of change in the industry.

They’re always a bit shocked that there’s academic brilliance in a young black South London brother with a street background. If you saw a group of lads outside the chicken shop on push-bikes, I’m sure a lot of them are academically brilliant. Little did you know!

Time say that the success for Stormzy whose real name is Michael Omari didn’t come overnight. They add that he had to do odd jobs before getting his big music break.

Success didn’t come overnight. At 20, he got a job on an oil rig in the English port city of Southampton, and he remembers writing lyrics on Post-it notes while working. Within a year he made the decision to quit his job and pursue music full-time. It was 2014. “I don’t remember a crazy feeling of fear,” he says. “I remember feeling very sure that I’m a good MC. I didn’t ever feel stuck or at a dead end.”

Now riding the crest of his fame, Stormzy is determined not to pull the ladder up behind him. Instead, he is dedicating himself to bringing greater visibility to a wider community of black musicians, artists and creators in Britain.

Click here for the full feature in Time magazine.

Photo credit: Time

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Advertisement
css.php