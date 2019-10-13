Aisha Buhari returns to Abuja after UK Holiday

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has arrived Nigeria from the UK.

Aisha arrived Nigeria this morning from London, where she maintained a low profile for about two months.

She tweeted her homeward journey on Saturday night, thanking Modupe Oguntade, the wife of Nigeria’s High Commissioner in United Kingdom for seeing her off.

She wrote: “Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much madam.”

Speaking to reporters on arrival, Aisha Buhari said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest.

She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children, and other

vulnerable Nigerians.

Photo Credit: @aishambuhari