Connect with us

News

Aisha Buhari returns to Abuja after UK Holiday

News

LASG assures Safety after Loaded Petrol Tanker fell at Otedola Bridge

News

11-year-old Naomi Oloyede gets Standing Ovation after Speech at UNODC Anti-Corruption Conference in Vienna

News

Stormzy talks Racism, Rap Culture & Diversity On the Cover of Time Magazine's "Next Generation Leaders" Issue

News

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge Becomes first Person to Finish a Marathon Under 2 Hours

News Scoop

Adesuwa Onyenokwe speaks to UNILAG's Management Over BBC Africa Eye #SexForGrades Documentary | Watch

News

Naomi Osaka Picks Japan over U.S for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

News

7 Things you Should Know About Sadia Farouq, the Youngest Minister in Buhari's Cabinet

Inspired News

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed awarded 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

News

Goodluck Jonathan meets President Buhari in State House

News

Aisha Buhari returns to Abuja after UK Holiday

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has arrived Nigeria from the UK.

Aisha arrived Nigeria this morning from London, where she maintained a low profile for about two months.

She tweeted her homeward journey on Saturday night, thanking Modupe Oguntade, the wife of Nigeria’s High Commissioner in United Kingdom for seeing her off.

She wrote: “Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much madam.”

Speaking to reporters on arrival, Aisha Buhari said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest.

She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children, and other
vulnerable Nigerians.

Photo Credit: @aishambuhari

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Rama: Let’s Talk About the Romance Renaissance in Fiction Writing

Ifeanyi Abraham: On Nigerians & Racism – A Welsh Woman Helped Me Realize My Identity As a Black Man

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

Advertisement
css.php