Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei Smashes 16-year Old Women’s Marathon World Record

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei has smashed Paula Radcliffe‘s marathon world record which had stood for more than 16 years.

The 25-year-old clocked an impressive 2.14.04 in Chicago, beating Paula Radcliffe‘s best – 2:15:25 – which was set in April 2003, BBC Sports reports.

Kosgei finished a staggering six-and-a-half minutes ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia who clocked 2.20.51, and third placed Gelete Burka, also of Ethiopia in 2.20.55.

The Kenyan, who won last year in 2:18:35, admitted: “I am feeling good and happy because I was not expecting to run like this.”

Radcliffe’s 2003 time was the longest-standing marathon world record by either men or women in the post-war era.

The former world champion was at the finish line in Chicago to witness Kosgei’s remarkable performance and was among the first to congratulate her.

“When I saw how fast Brigid was running in the first half I knew it was going to be broken,” said Radcliffe.

Photo Credit: Quinn Harris/Getty Images