Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei Smashes 16-year Old Women’s Marathon World Record

6 hours ago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 13: Brigid Kosgei of Kenya poses for a photo after breaking the world record to win the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei has smashed Paula Radcliffe‘s marathon world record which had stood for more than 16 years.

The 25-year-old clocked an impressive 2.14.04 in Chicago, beating Paula Radcliffe‘s best –  2:15:25 – which was set in April 2003, BBC Sports reports.

Kosgei finished a staggering six-and-a-half minutes ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia who clocked 2.20.51, and third placed Gelete Burka, also of Ethiopia in 2.20.55.

The Kenyan, who won last year in 2:18:35, admitted: “I am feeling good and happy because I was not expecting to run like this.”

Radcliffe’s 2003 time was the longest-standing marathon world record by either men or women in the post-war era.

The former world champion was at the finish line in Chicago to witness Kosgei’s remarkable performance and was among the first to congratulate her.

“When I saw how fast Brigid was running in the first half I knew it was going to be broken,” said Radcliffe.

Photo Credit: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

