Invest in the LucreziaBySujimoto Off Plan & Get an ROI of 46%

We are not competing with Nigeria; we are building the best condominium apartment in Africa.

There are 7 competitive advantages at the LucreziaBySujimoto Banana Island project, that gives a fundamental edge over our competitors, ranging from the private elevators uniquely designed to meet international luxury standard, to the Crestron standard of home automation, approximately 500sqm interactive lobby that gives you the feel of the four seasons, German craftmanship at the Kohler kitchen, 360 views of Africa’s most expensive square meter- Banana Island and the Atlantic. Sujimoto will wrap the Lucrezia with the GRC façade first of its kind in Nigeria; One Penthouse, One Location, One Continent.

We are building the best penthouse in Africa, the first of its kind with a private golf garden, private elevator, private gym, private swimming pool, all sitting on approximately 1400 sqm on the 12th floor where mediocracy will find it difficult to compete with luxury.

Invest with a company that understands the language of Luxury, when you invest in LUCREZIABYSUJIMOTO OFF PLAN you get an ROI of 46%.

