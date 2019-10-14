Connect with us

Invest in the LucreziaBySujimoto Off Plan & Get an ROI of 46%

Winners of #UnlockCAMissionCamp Competition will be going to Europe Courtesy TECNO Mobile

You can Now Master the Art of Photography with the TECNO CAMON 12 Series📸

Achieve Ageless Skin Glow & Beauty with Retinol!

Leading Luxury Fragrance & Skincare Company, Eternia launches Flagship Store in Lekki

Rachel Oniga, Lota Chukwu, Okey Uzoeshi to Feature in New Web Series 'Full House'

Jumia will be offering Free Delivery for over 1000 Sneakers Purchase to celebrate #NationalSneakersDay

Leadway Assurance takes Insurance to a New Level with the Launch of its Student Protection Plan

Cold Stone Creamery introduces Two Yummy Flavors 🍧to celebrate Naija's Independence

Give your Hair the Bold & Unique Look it Deserves with these Hair Tips from Cantu

Published

3 mins ago

3 mins ago

 on

We are not competing with Nigeria; we are building the best condominium apartment in Africa. 

There are 7 competitive advantages at the LucreziaBySujimoto Banana Island project, that gives a fundamental edge over our competitors, ranging from the private elevators uniquely designed to meet international luxury standard, to the Crestron standard of home automation, approximately 500sqm interactive lobby that gives you the feel of the four seasons, German craftmanship at the Kohler kitchen, 360 views of Africa’s most expensive square meter- Banana Island and the Atlantic. Sujimoto will wrap the Lucrezia with the GRC façade first of its kind in Nigeria; One Penthouse, One Location, One Continent.

We are building the best penthouse in Africa, the first of its kind with a private golf garden, private elevator, private gym, private swimming pool, all sitting on approximately 1400 sqm on the 12th floor where mediocracy will find it difficult to compete with luxury. 

Invest with a company that understands the language of Luxury, when you invest in LUCREZIABYSUJIMOTO OFF PLAN you get an ROI of 46%.

Tag an investor and call Sujimoto today.

#Sujimoto #BananaIsland #Motomatics #LucreziaBySujimoto #Luxuryrealestate

BellaNaija.com

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teach Your Children About Money

Dear Nigerians, We Need To Stop Defecating in Public!

Temi Olajide: Practical Ways to Handle Your Child’s Tantrums

‘Tale Alimi: 5 Reasons Why Your Small Business Will Never Scale

