New Music + Video: Kanwulia — Kolo

Fast-rising artist, Kanwulia releases a fine new tune titled “Kolo”. The visuals for this track is fun and cleverly brings the lyrics to life.

Kanwulia is a Nigerian singer/songwriter who was born in the United States but grew up in Lagos. She makes music that tells a story of both of her worlds as she sees it, not giving into societal constructs of who she should be.

Subsequently, her compositions create a harmonic blend of Western Pop and R&B combined with the likes of Afrobeats and polyrhythmic drum patterns. She graduates from New York University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts.

Listen to the song below:

Download

Watch the video: