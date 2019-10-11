Connect with us

Movies & TV Music

Larry Gaaga & Flavour Release New Song "Tene" from "Living In Bondage: The Sequel" Soundtrack

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 3 (Tales of Woes) of “The Sojjis” on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 17 of Funke Akindele Bello's "Aiyetoro Town" on BN

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

3 Women's Rights Activists share Letters to their Younger Selves in ONE's Short Film Series “Yours in Power” | Watch Trailer

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

This Photo of #BBNaija's Mike & Wife Perri... 😍

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Tacha announces TeeBillz as New Manager

BN TV Movies & TV

"OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" is Here! Watch First Episode 

Movies & TV Scoop

Kim Kardashian & Her Kids Baptised During Trip to Armenia

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Jordyn Woods Opens up on Moment that Changed her Life in New YouTube Video | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

Bonang Matheba's Reality TV Show "Being Bonang" has Officially Come to an End

Movies & TV

Larry Gaaga & Flavour Release New Song “Tene” from “Living In Bondage: The Sequel” Soundtrack

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian songwriter, recording artist, music producer, and record label executive Larry Gaaga is back with a new single ‘Tene‘ featuring Flavour. The song is the first release from the soundtrack of the movie Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

The love song, produced by Gaaga himself, highlights Flavour’s vocals with its mellow sound and soft bass. The singer pours his heart out on the track, expressing how his everlasting love causes him to celebrate his woman daily, as he believes it should be. The beat, along with Flavour’s indigenous, highlife sound, and passionate lyrics, makes the track reminiscent of the classic Nigerian love songs of the 90s.

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free hits cinemas nationwide from November 8.

Listen to Tene below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Advertisement
css.php