Two weeks after putting out the audio, CDQ serves up the visuals to his Flavour-featured single dubbed “Akwaba”.

In the new record, whose title is translated as “welcome” in Ghana’s Twi dialect, the two tapped Ghanaian highlife influenced track delivers faultless braggadocious verses, alluding to their star power.

The Paul Gambit-directed visuals backs up their claims by offering a window into their celebrity lifestyle.

Watch the video: