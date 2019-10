D Barongotti Entertainment (DBG) frontier, Bode Blaq wastes no time as he shares the official music video for his recently released viral anthem titled “Owo Mida“.

The song which features Qdot was produced by Citiboi.

The video was shot at Old Nepa Road, Lagos state by raving cinematographer, Abula starring comic sensation Masterlee.

Listen to the track below

Watch the video below