Lil’ Kim drops New Album “9” 14 years After Last Project | Listen on BN

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Lil’ Kim has dropped a new album “9” after fourteen years since she released the her last.

The album boasts of features from artists like Rick Ross, Musiq Soulchild, Rich The Kid, OT Genasis, and City Girls.

“I had no idea it would take this long, but it did. I’ve had so many ups and down and bumps and bruises, some things I couldn’t get around… It’s all about timing. I’m very spiritual, so I feel like God does everything in timing. And this was God’s timing.” the 44-year-old rapper told the New York Post.

According to Kim, Part 2 of the album will be released early next year. “I have so many songs. I probably recorded anywhere between 30 and 40 [tracks].”

Tracklist

1. Pray for Me ft. Rick Ross & Musiq Soulchild
2. Bag
3. Catch My Wave ft. Rich The Kid
4. Go Awff
5. Too Bad
6. You Are Not Alone
7. Found You gt. OT Genasis & City Girls
8. Auto Blanco
9. Jet Fuel

Listen to the track below

1 Comment

  1. Bilaltechi

    October 11, 2019 at 10:55 am

    This really gonna be hot. I think making the part 2 til next year is a long time awaiting. Anyway we would keep eye watching when you drop it here. #bilaltech

    1
    Reply

