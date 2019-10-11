Vector Responds to M.I with New Track “Judas The Rat” | Listen on BN

A few weeks ago, M.I. Abaga replied Vector‘s diss tracks, ‘The Purge” and ‘Tetracycling” with the track “The Viper”.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, Vector announced the release of the new track directed at M.I., titled “Judas The Rat”.

He wrote:

JUDAS THE RAT

JUDAS – The betrayer

RAT – A rodent;

Also used to describe a double crosser,

a snitch,

a sneaky character or a smelly liar

e.g “I smell a rat” “A man that don’t take care of his family can’t be rich”. – Jay Z

Rats betray their families.

JUDAS the Rat has lied to and double crossed his closest ones, the ones who trusted him like a brother. Judas has kissed and then sold out the brothers and sisters who loved, looked up to and trusted him for pieces of silver.

Judas the rat wants to be loved badly, but Judas cannot get love truthfully.

SNAKE – According to the Chinese zodiac, the snake is graceful, calm, composed and expressive. They can move forward according to the plan all the time with the spirit of grittiness.

Judas the rat will always be afraid of the big snake.

Ask for forgiveness from everyone you have betrayed, including your blood, and people who you claim to uplift so you can have peace JUDAS THE RAT.

The snake sticks to the plan, the plan is to live, while at it lift others. Ask the two out of the three in your team. I did it all for free, no contracts, and false PR promises I will never fulfil.

We rise by lifting others, not by using others to uplift ourselves to our peak and make them believe we are uplifting them only to dump them when they’ve outlived their usefulness to our selfish purpose in life.

You have nothing I want, you have no honour you have no code. No matter how successful you become in life, you will never be as successful as me Judas.

Cause I’m the one with Hennessy job you kept criticising and tweeting you want. I’m the one who won the “irrelevant” award category that got you whining and calling out award organisers. I’m the one that every artist I put in the spotlight you use for your politics music. I’m the one who’s 2hr+ freestyle milestone got you tweeting about “being better”. Success is contentment to me & you “Judas the rat” will never be contented no matter how many people you sell for pieces of gold & silver.

Repent and purge your heart of envy so it shall be well with you Judas. #pastorson

