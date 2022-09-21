Adekunle Gold taps Rick Ross for “5 Star” Remix | Listen to the Teaser

Adekunle Gold has teamed up with Rick Ross for the remix of his recent single “5 Star.”

The singer teased the rework today (September 21) with a teaser video of the remix. He revealed that it’s set to arrive on Friday, September 23.

In July, Adekunle Gold sent an emotional email to his fans telling them about his life as a sickle cell warrior. In the newsletter, he detailed how he was able to build resilience and how he took the decision to pursue his dreams no matter what. All of these things led to the song “5 Star.”

The Kel-P produced serves as a follow-up to his 14-tracked “Catch Me If You Can” album.

Listen to the snippet of the forthcoming remix below: