A Tems & Waje Collabo? Yes, Please

Published

5 hours ago

 on

It looks like two of Nigeria’s most talented female singers, Tems and Waje, will be cooking up something soon in the studio, and we can’t wait to experience it!

It all began with a tweet from Waje, in which she expressed her desire for her and Tems to collaborate on a single. In a quick reply, Tems told the vocalist to check her DM, which seemed to give the collaboration the go-ahead.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

So, yes, we’re expecting a “hit” track from these two super-talented singers.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

