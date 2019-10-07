Events
One Child, One Care Initiative is celebrating its 12th Anniversary by Supporting Children in Orphanage Homes & You can be a Part of it
One Child, One Care Initiative is a non-governmental organization focused on the well-being of less privileged children living in orphanage homes and in society.
In celebration of our 12 years Anniversary, we have the following programmes scheduled to support the needs of less privileged children and the empowerment of other citizens who want to support the Nigerian child.
Day 1: Friday, Nov. 1st, 2019
Theme: Workshop for Intending or non-active NGOs
Fee: N6,500 before Oct. 20th and afterwards, payment becomes N10,000
Time: 10am- 2pm
Facilitators: Aderonke Onipede (Founder, One Child, One Care Initiative), Arit Adunke Abolade (Founder, S.T.A.R Foundation)
Venue– Plectrum Hub, 3A, Ajoke Okunsanya Street, Off Abel Oreniyi Street, Off Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos.
Account detail
GTBank
One Child, One Care Initiative 0142574259
For Inquiries, Call 08033099279, 08038303651
Day 2: Saturday, Nov 2nd, 2019
Theme: Campaign Walk for the wellness of the Nigerian child
Time: 7am- 9am (From Berger (Rain Oil to Ogba College Road)
Tshirt available for N3,000, payment closes October 15th
For support & payment, see details below:
GTBank
One Child, One Care Initiative
0142574259
For Inquiries, Call
08033099279, 08038303651
Day 2: Afternoon Session (Saturday, Nov 2nd, 2019)
Theme: Special Session with teenagers from orphanages and in the neighbourhood
Facilitators: Ada Okoli ( Child Advocate), Oshiozuwe Lassissi (CEO, Clove limited), Adepeju Dinyo (Teacher, Grange School), Oluwatobi Ogundele ( CEO, Ceomania Alasooke)
Time: 12pm-3pm
Venue: Little Lagos Hall, 17B, Emmanuel Olorunfemi Street, Off Oyemekun Otunubi Street, Haruna Bus Stop, Ijaiye Ogba, Lagos.
Attendance is free. For Inquiries, call 08033099279, 08038303651
Day 3: Sunday, Nov. 3rd, 2019
Visits and donations to your (4) different orphanage homes
1. Centre for Destitute Empowerment International, Idimu
2. Bola Mofo Zion Shelter, Iju
3. Tunji Adebayo Foundation, Ogba
4. Optimal Children Home, Magodo Phase 1, Lagos
Meeting point: 19B, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja
Time: 12noon- 4/5pm
(same T-shirt for November 2nd)
Material donations to be cleaned and well packed before being donated
For cash support, see details below
GTBank
One Child, One Care Initiative 0142574259
For Inquiries, Call 08033099279, 08038303651
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme
Aderonke Onipede
October 7, 2019 at 3:47 pm
Thank you so much Bella Naija.
God bless you all
Aderonke Onipede
October 7, 2019 at 7:09 pm
Thank you Bella Naija, we are extremely grateful