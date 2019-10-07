One Child, One Care Initiative is celebrating its 12th Anniversary by Supporting Children in Orphanage Homes & You can be a Part of it

One Child, One Care Initiative is a non-governmental organization focused on the well-being of less privileged children living in orphanage homes and in society.

In celebration of our 12 years Anniversary, we have the following programmes scheduled to support the needs of less privileged children and the empowerment of other citizens who want to support the Nigerian child.

Day 1: Friday, Nov. 1st, 2019

Theme: Workshop for Intending or non-active NGOs

Fee: N6,500 before Oct. 20th and afterwards, payment becomes N10,000

Time: 10am- 2pm

Facilitators: Aderonke Onipede (Founder, One Child, One Care Initiative), Arit Adunke Abolade (Founder, S.T.A.R Foundation)

Venue– Plectrum Hub, 3A, Ajoke Okunsanya Street, Off Abel Oreniyi Street, Off Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos.

Account detail

GTBank

One Child, One Care Initiative 0142574259

For Inquiries, Call 08033099279, 08038303651

Day 2: Saturday, Nov 2nd, 2019

Theme: Campaign Walk for the wellness of the Nigerian child

Time: 7am- 9am (From Berger (Rain Oil to Ogba College Road)

Tshirt available for N3,000, payment closes October 15th

For support & payment, see details below:

GTBank

One Child, One Care Initiative

0142574259

For Inquiries, Call

08033099279, 08038303651

Day 2: Afternoon Session (Saturday, Nov 2nd, 2019)

Theme: Special Session with teenagers from orphanages and in the neighbourhood

Facilitators: Ada Okoli ( Child Advocate), Oshiozuwe Lassissi (CEO, Clove limited), Adepeju Dinyo (Teacher, Grange School), Oluwatobi Ogundele ( CEO, Ceomania Alasooke)

Time: 12pm-3pm

Venue: Little Lagos Hall, 17B, Emmanuel Olorunfemi Street, Off Oyemekun Otunubi Street, Haruna Bus Stop, Ijaiye Ogba, Lagos.

Attendance is free. For Inquiries, call 08033099279, 08038303651

Day 3: Sunday, Nov. 3rd, 2019



Visits and donations to your (4) different orphanage homes

1. Centre for Destitute Empowerment International, Idimu

2. Bola Mofo Zion Shelter, Iju

3. Tunji Adebayo Foundation, Ogba

4. Optimal Children Home, Magodo Phase 1, Lagos

Meeting point: 19B, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja

Time: 12noon- 4/5pm

(same T-shirt for November 2nd)

Material donations to be cleaned and well packed before being donated

For cash support, see details below

GTBank

One Child, One Care Initiative 0142574259

For Inquiries, Call 08033099279, 08038303651

