Hans and René served us “Owambe” Like We have Never Experienced 💃

On Tuesday, October 1st, Premium gelato brand, Hans and René shut down the city of Lagos to celebrate Independence Day with a star-studded event themed, ’Owambe’, celebrating our heroes past. The event which was held at the brand’s largest outlet in Lennox mall, Lekki was a hit, to say the least.

The event honored some of the prolific activists who had contributed to Nigeria gaining its independence with artwork by Zaria’s Williams Chechet and stories in a text about their input.

‘Owambe’ which is pronounced oh/wam/be/ is a popular term used to describe an elaborate form of the party often involving a lot of food, dancing, music, and spraying of money on a dancing person. Hans and René took this definition rather literally and came complete with all the features of a typical Owambe.

The event was packed full with guests dressed in their aso-ebi which had been sent to them with their invites. Some of the other features of the bash included:, drummers at the entrance to the venue, decor and styling by Angelikashomestore featuring aso-oke pieces provided by Bisbod ventures, music provided by Laolu Gbenjo and Dj Obi, spraying of notes from the Central Bank of Hans and René, food provided by Fregz á porter, Cocktails courtesy of Johnnie Walker as well as a photoset and kid’s section styled by Yvent kouture and lots more.

The event was a collaborative effort between Hans and René and its brand partners: Bisbod Ventures, Ile Ila, Taiwo’s touch, The Reading Corner, Yvent Kouture, Johnny Walker Green Label, the Aga concept, Joel Adu Photography, Honeywell Foods, Kene Rapu, Dj Obi, Fregz a porter, Angelikas home store, Frederick Archibong Photography and Williams Chechet.

After a night of partying, in usual owambe fashion, guests went home with Souvenirs in-hand courtesy, #HansandreneOwambe.

We won’t be forgetting this one anytime soon.

