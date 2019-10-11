Connect with us

Music

Reekado Banks Drops Official Video for "Rora" | Watch

Movies & TV Music

Larry Gaaga & Flavour Release New Song "Tene" from "Living In Bondage: The Sequel" Soundtrack

Music

New Music + Video: Kanwulia — Kolo

Music

Watch Asa perform “Murder in the USA” Live in Studios Ferber

Music

Asa's New Album "Lucid" is Out! Stream on BN

Music

New Video: Phyno — Ojimo

Music

Listen to Wale's New Album “Wow…That’s Crazy” on BN

Music

New Music: Dotman — Till I Die

Music

New Video: CDQ Feat. Flavour — Akwaba

Music

New Video: Bode Blaq feat. Qdot - Owo Mida

Music

Reekado Banks Drops Official Video for “Rora” | Watch

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

After weeks of teasing, Reekado Banks finally releases the official video for his latest single, “Rora”. The song which was released four weeks ago was immediately followed by a visualizer which has now amassed over 3 million views on YouTube.

The official video comes after an endless demand from fans across social media. The official visuals for Rora is a tropical-esque themed video was shot in Los Angeles by Dalia Dias.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Advertisement
css.php