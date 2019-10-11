Reekado Banks Drops Official Video for “Rora” | Watch

After weeks of teasing, Reekado Banks finally releases the official video for his latest single, “Rora”. The song which was released four weeks ago was immediately followed by a visualizer which has now amassed over 3 million views on YouTube.

The official video comes after an endless demand from fans across social media. The official visuals for Rora is a tropical-esque themed video was shot in Los Angeles by Dalia Dias.

Watch the video below: