Connect with us

Music

Listen to Wale's New Album “Wow…That’s Crazy” on BN

Movies & TV Music

Larry Gaaga & Flavour Release New Song "Tene" from "Living In Bondage: The Sequel" Soundtrack

Music

New Music + Video: Kanwulia — Kolo

Music

Watch Asa perform “Murder in the USA” Live in Studios Ferber

Music

Asa's New Album "Lucid" is Out! Stream on BN

Music

New Video: Phyno — Ojimo

Music

Reekado Banks Drops Official Video for "Rora" | Watch

Music

New Music: Dotman — Till I Die

Music

New Video: CDQ Feat. Flavour — Akwaba

Music

New Video: Bode Blaq feat. Qdot - Owo Mida

Music

Listen to Wale’s New Album “Wow…That’s Crazy” on BN

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-American rapper, Wale has dropped his sixth studio album “Wow…That’s Crazy”.

This project is coming after he released three singles this year including “Gemini (2 sides)“, “BGM” and “On Chill“, a track he worked on with Jeremih. Wale also indicated that this will be his last album.

Speaking about his new album, Wale said that, “[T]his album is my most personal by far. The majority of my time making it I just knew it would be my last.”

Listen to the track below

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Advertisement
css.php