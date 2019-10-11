Listen to Wale’s New Album “Wow…That’s Crazy” on BN

Nigerian-American rapper, Wale has dropped his sixth studio album “Wow…That’s Crazy”.

This project is coming after he released three singles this year including “Gemini (2 sides)“, “BGM” and “On Chill“, a track he worked on with Jeremih. Wale also indicated that this will be his last album.

Speaking about his new album, Wale said that, “[T]his album is my most personal by far. The majority of my time making it I just knew it would be my last.”

Listen to the track below