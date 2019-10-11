John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

One of the biggest mistakes businesses make when comparing search engines and social media for their marketing is assuming that since many of the basic activities are the same, similar strategies will work on both. While a unified approach to managing campaigns on search and social is recommended, one must not only understand the distinctions in the platforms, but also the mindset of the people using them.

The fishing analogy works well here. I don’t believe in calling potential customers ‘fish’ but for the sake of understanding, it’s easier that way for now.

The Similarities between Search and Social

The fact that they’re both almost entirely defined by how the real world interacts with people online means that some similarities are clear.

Both are used to:

Gather information and have questions answered.

Learn more about companies and other people.

Find alternative perspectives, other than a company’s website.

When we want a specific piece of information, search or social can be used. We might search for “Mustang vs Camaro Reviews” on Google, or we may go to Twitter and ask, “Which is better, Mustang or Camaro?”

We search for companies by name on search engines to find their blog, their social networks, articles or press releases about the company. Conversely, we may visit that company’s Facebook page to see what they’re doing and how they’re communicating.

Reviews – the alternate perspective – are growing on both search and social. We trust our peers more than we trust advertisements or marketing pieces.

Those are the basic similarities. It’s easy to see why we recommend consistency in theme and message, as people spot the differences – when they use search or use social – in diverse ways. It’s like fishing in a pond versus fishing in a stream.

Search Engine Marketing – Fishing in a Stream

For most businesses, search engines contribute a large portion of the traffic to their websites (at least it should). Consumers go to search engines to find stores, services, pricing, and inventory and they do so with purpose. People hardly do random searches in hopes of landing on something that interests them.

Like fishing in a stream, marketing on search engines is based upon location. As the fish go about their business traveling down the stream, a good fisherman will be positioned well along or in the river so that their bait is found. In many forms such as fly fishing, the bait is cast and brought back in constantly. You don’t normally keep your bait dangling in a single spot. Similarly, you don’t focus on a single keyword and accept it as the only traffic driver.

Social Media Marketing – Fishing in a Pond

Lakes are serene. They are confined. A good fishing pond does not get new fish coming into it naturally. Instead, they are born in the lake. New fish don’t find their way in unless humans put them there.

Social media acts in the same manner. Your Facebook likes and Twitter followers are the fish in your lake. They can create more fish or we can add more fish to the lake. The bait is subtle and meant to attract. You cast it and wait patiently for it to attract attention (but not too much attention) and get a nibble or a bite.

The Bottom Line

Understanding the difference between search and social from a strategy perspective is key. People who are successful at both know when to get aggressive (search) and when to be patient (social). They know that in search, you find the spot where the fish are swimming. They know that in social, you bring more fish to your spot.

The differences are subtle; but as long as you can understand the mindset of people when they’re searching, versus the mindset of people when they’re social networking, you have the opportunity to craft your messages and create your style appropriately.