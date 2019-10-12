Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

See the Huge Diamond Ring Cardi B got from Offset for her 27th Birthday

Music Scoop

Say Hello to "The Artist Formally Known as Chief" - Jidenna! 🔥

Music

New Music: Lil Kesh feat. Naira Marley — O Por

Music

New Music: DJ Ecool feat. KiDi — Personally (Remix)

Music

New Music + Video: Tim Godfrey feat. Israel Houghton — Toya

Movies & TV Music

Larry Gaaga & Flavour Release New Song "Tene" from "Living In Bondage: The Sequel" Soundtrack

Music

New Music + Video: Kanwulia — Kolo

Music

Watch Asa perform “Murder in the USA” Live in Studios Ferber

Music

Asa's New Album "Lucid" is Out! Stream on BN

Music

New Video: Phyno — Ojimo

Music

See the Huge Diamond Ring Cardi B got from Offset for her 27th Birthday

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

American rap artist, Cardi B turned 27 recently and an intimate get together was organized to mark her birthday.

In a video posted to both their Instagram accounts, Cardi can be seen sitting around a dinner table with Offset and her loved ones as they mark her 27th year.

A friend then brings out a silver cloche and brings it over to the rapper as she excitedly awaits her birthday surprise.

Nervous about what she was about to receive, Cardi joked that she was ‘scared to open it’, adding that her heart was beating fast.

Offset then leaned over it and lifted the lid to reveal two jewellery boxes sat on a bed of rose petals, with the boxes displaying the enormous glittering Jewels.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Advertisement
css.php