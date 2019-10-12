See the Huge Diamond Ring Cardi B got from Offset for her 27th Birthday

American rap artist, Cardi B turned 27 recently and an intimate get together was organized to mark her birthday.

In a video posted to both their Instagram accounts, Cardi can be seen sitting around a dinner table with Offset and her loved ones as they mark her 27th year.

A friend then brings out a silver cloche and brings it over to the rapper as she excitedly awaits her birthday surprise.

Nervous about what she was about to receive, Cardi joked that she was ‘scared to open it’, adding that her heart was beating fast.

Offset then leaned over it and lifted the lid to reveal two jewellery boxes sat on a bed of rose petals, with the boxes displaying the enormous glittering Jewels.