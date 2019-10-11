Connect with us

#SexForGrades: Indicted UNILAG Lecturer is Still Very Much Alive – Adesuwa Onyenokwe

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 hours ago

 on

In light of the reports of Boniface Igbeneghu attempting suicide, media personality Adesuwa Onyenokwe had an interview with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

It was alleged that the lecturer attempted suicide after being indicted of sexual harassment of female students in UNILAG after an undercover investigation.

Click here incase you missed it

Adesuwa Onyenokwe wrote: “The story that Dr. Boniface committed suicide is so not true. From my exclusive interview, I can authoritatively say Unilag’s Dr. Boniface is still very much alive. I promised to checkout the cold room and so I went to Unilag and got more”.

Here is a video clip from the interview.

