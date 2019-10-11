SexForGrades: Indicted UNILAG Lecturer is Still Very Much Alive – Adesuwa Onyenokwe

In light of the reports of Boniface Igbeneghu attempting suicide, media personality Adesuwa Onyenokwe had an interview with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

It was alleged that the lecturer attempted suicide after being indicted of sexual harassment of female students in UNILAG after an undercover investigation.

Adesuwa Onyenokwe wrote: “The story that Dr. Boniface committed suicide is so not true. From my exclusive interview, I can authoritatively say Unilag’s Dr. Boniface is still very much alive. I promised to checkout the cold room and so I went to Unilag and got more”.

Here is a video clip from the interview.