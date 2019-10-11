Yemi Alade reacts to Old Video of OAPs Mocking Female Artists Off Air: “We didn’t Rise to the top because of insults, neither can it bring us down!” | WATCH

Yemi Alade shared an old video of some OAPs comparing her to other female artists. The same video was also shared by Tiwa Savage on her Instagram page.

In the video, the female OAPs who were unaware the studio camera was recording, alleged that Tiwa Savage cannot write songs and only sings other people’s songs yet she keeps getting successful. The ladies also compared her with Yemi Alade, insinuating that Yemi is better than her.

Yemi Alade shared the video on her Instagram page. She wrote:

It’s impossible to be liked by everyone! But in this clip we see 3 women ridiculing and making small talk about successful women, to the extent of calling someone a FOOL! She even took her song off the systems programmed play, I don’t even understand the English or language this lady used to insult me when she mentioned my name. However, I am even more perplexed as to the mental state of these women. How can people this wounded in spirit and poor in mind be able to get jobs that involve addressing millions of people, influencing their thoughts, educating listeners, promoting justice?

Nonetheless!! Women DO support women!and unfortunately, these 3 are just a few of the bad eggs. I can’t forgive you because you haven’t offended me to be sincere, lion no dey concern imself with wetin sheep dey talk. Even if I ran into them, I wouldn’t even know who they are. If we start to listen in on the PURELY EVIL CONVERSATIONS PEOPLE have about Artists; female or male, omo data go finish. I know a few OAPS that know how to voice their opinion without being hateful, but these three? Need re-orientation, re-education, and redirection in life. This is def how they talk about all artists!all people! This is the hate they SPREAD! NAIJA WHICH WAY! We didn’t Rise to top because of insults, neither can it bring us down!

Photo: @michaeltubescreations