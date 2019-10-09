Connect with us

The BN Style Recap: You Should Definitely Be Reading These New Stories On BellaNaijaStyle

Beauty

Kelechi Mgbemena Put Estée Lauder's Double Wear Foundation to the Ultimate Wear Test

Beauty Promotions

Give your Hair the Bold & Unique Look it Deserves with these Hair Tips from Cantu

Beauty

Cecilia Musonda From Zambia Crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2019

Beauty

BellaNaija Beauty’s Best Instagrams of the Week: Dodos Uvieghara, Kaylah Oniwo, Vanessa Gyimah, and More

Beauty Scoop

Bovi & Layole Oyatogun to Host MBGN 2019

Beauty Inspired Style

Miss USA, Miss Teen USA & Miss America, all Black Women, Grace Essence's Latest Digital Cover

Beauty BN TV

Dimma Umeh is Asking "What Happened to these OG Black YouTubers?" in New Vlog | Watch

Beauty

Beauty Enthusiasts Get Ready, #BNBeautyTutorialTuesday is the New Series You Won't Get Enough Of!

Beauty

Meet the Dazzling African Queens Representing the Continent at Miss Earth 2019

Beauty

BellaNaija Style

Published

23 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians,

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

Get Your Votes In!

@iamdodos_style

Our Top Beauty Instagrams This Week, October 6th: Who Was Your Fave?

@bonang_m

Best Dressed Of The Week, Week Of October 6th: Who Killed It In The Style Stakes?

@kelechimgbemena

This Best-Selling Foundation Makes Some Pretty Incredible Claims —Here’s Kelechi Mgbemena’s Verdict

@vivianokezie

Wondering What Life in Accra is Like? Vivian Okezie Gives Us A Glimpse!

@justjoykendi

Did Joy Kendi Just Make The Granny Dress-Trend Uber Cool?

An Effortless Guide To Styling Your Baby Bump Á la Ijeoma Kola

Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Dress Proves That Virgil Abloh Is A Creative Genius – Cue The Jaw Drop

The Coolest Crowd Gathered For The Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 Launch Party – See The Best Moments

Ivorian Brand Yhebe Design Just Revived 1920s West African Fashion With Their SS20 Collection

@fadeogunro

#Spotted: Fade Ogunro Just Had a Major All Black Fashion Moment On the ‘Gram

@only_ronx

The Only Street Style Outfits From Slay Festival 2019 You Need To See

@adannamadueke

8 Pretty Styles You Can Achieve With Protective Twists, Thanks Adanna Madueke!

@amandadupont

WATCH: Inside Amanda du Pont’s Lush Trip to Istanbul

Jemima Osunde Takes Us Back To Nigeria In The 1960s With This Mide Wey-Lensed Editorial

ICYMI: Ebuka Was The Real Winner In These Outfits At The #BBNaija 2019 Finale

@wanjiru_njiru

Found: The Tricks To Up Your Style Game This Season According To Kenyan IT Girls

@sarahlanga

#Friday5 Issue 36: The Five Things, Places And People Our Editors Are Currently Loving

@ink.eze

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Issue 33

@knaomin

K Naomi Noinyane Served Up A Serious Lesson In Leopard Print At DSTV Delicious 2019

Six Far From Boring Ways To Rock The Latest Nike x Sacai LD Waffles – Thanks Fisayo Longe

Toke Makinwa Stole The Show At The Supremacy Concert In Two Risqué Looks!

Funmi Fetto Discusses The Realities Of Being An African Journalist In The UK As She Covers The Observer Magazine’s Latest Issue

The “Lagoscity Chic” Edit By Elpis Megalio & Mary Edoro Is The One-Stop-Shop For A Modern Woman’s Wardrobe Essentials

Just In: Zainab Balogun x Bolanle Olukanni To Launch New Salon In Lagos!

@lalaakindoju

Lala Akindoju Rocks A Dazzling Colour Block Look For The 2019 LCA Film Festival

@lornamaseko

Lorna Maseko Brought the Wow Factor With Her DSTV Delicious Lewks

This is How Kofi Siriboe Keeps Things Uber Stylish In Paris

@idia.aisien

Idia Aisien Made a Case For Autumnal Orange and We Are So Here For It

How To Slay this Sultry Date Night Glam, With Toni Olaoye

This Two-Piece Set From Bloom by FBD Has These IT Girls’ Stylish Stamp Of Approval!

This Is The Designer Behind Ebuka’s Most Daring Looks On The #BBNaija 2019 Show

Bozoma Saint John’s Latest Red Carpet Looks Deserve A Standing Ovation

All Your Fashion Faves Can’t Get Over This Wana Sambo Two-Piece Set!

The Gentleman’s Style Code With Ifeanyi Okafor Jr: Every Gentleman Should Have A Pocket Watch

Model Dairy: Adut Akech’s Major Paris Fashion Week Moments So Far

Inside the Grand Reveal of the Prestigious Martell Chanteloup XXO Cognac in Paris

ICYMI: Thebe Magugu Was Part Of Vogue Talents’ 10-Year Anniversary Exhibition!

Eki Ogunbor’s Bridal Looks Explained, by the Designer Behind THAT Breathtaking Ceremony Dress

Ezinne Kwubiri Is Among Essence Magazine’s 5 Women Ruling The Fashion Game – You Go Girl!

Courtesy shopbelois.com

Meet Your New Go-To Dress For Work, Evenings Out and Beyond

Kampala Fashion Week (KFW) Returns For Its 6th Edition!

@bouswari

Want Stylish Artisanal Designer Bags? Meet Bouswari

The Tricks To Winning Street Style In Milan – According to Blue And Brown Mbombo

 Halima Aden Featured In New Campaign For Jewellery Brand Pandora!

@t.alamodebeauty

Tito Madu Ibeleme Reveals A Major Pregnancy Glow Secret and Why It Really Works!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

