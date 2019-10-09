Beauty
The BN Style Recap: You Should Definitely Be Reading These New Stories On BellaNaijaStyle
Hi BellaNaijarians,
Are you a BellaStylista yet? We're here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it's time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here's what you've missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty and living website!
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story.
Get Your Votes In!
Our Top Beauty Instagrams This Week, October 6th: Who Was Your Fave?
Best Dressed Of The Week, Week Of October 6th: Who Killed It In The Style Stakes?
This Best-Selling Foundation Makes Some Pretty Incredible Claims —Here’s Kelechi Mgbemena’s Verdict
Wondering What Life in Accra is Like? Vivian Okezie Gives Us A Glimpse!
Did Joy Kendi Just Make The Granny Dress-Trend Uber Cool?
An Effortless Guide To Styling Your Baby Bump Á la Ijeoma Kola
Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Dress Proves That Virgil Abloh Is A Creative Genius – Cue The Jaw Drop
The Coolest Crowd Gathered For The Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 Launch Party – See The Best Moments
Ivorian Brand Yhebe Design Just Revived 1920s West African Fashion With Their SS20 Collection
#Spotted: Fade Ogunro Just Had a Major All Black Fashion Moment On the ‘Gram
The Only Street Style Outfits From Slay Festival 2019 You Need To See
8 Pretty Styles You Can Achieve With Protective Twists, Thanks Adanna Madueke!
WATCH: Inside Amanda du Pont’s Lush Trip to Istanbul
Jemima Osunde Takes Us Back To Nigeria In The 1960s With This Mide Wey-Lensed Editorial
ICYMI: Ebuka Was The Real Winner In These Outfits At The #BBNaija 2019 Finale
Found: The Tricks To Up Your Style Game This Season According To Kenyan IT Girls
#Friday5 Issue 36: The Five Things, Places And People Our Editors Are Currently Loving
The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Issue 33
K Naomi Noinyane Served Up A Serious Lesson In Leopard Print At DSTV Delicious 2019
Six Far From Boring Ways To Rock The Latest Nike x Sacai LD Waffles – Thanks Fisayo Longe
Toke Makinwa Stole The Show At The Supremacy Concert In Two Risqué Looks!
Funmi Fetto Discusses The Realities Of Being An African Journalist In The UK As She Covers The Observer Magazine’s Latest Issue
The “Lagoscity Chic” Edit By Elpis Megalio & Mary Edoro Is The One-Stop-Shop For A Modern Woman’s Wardrobe Essentials
Just In: Zainab Balogun x Bolanle Olukanni To Launch New Salon In Lagos!
Lala Akindoju Rocks A Dazzling Colour Block Look For The 2019 LCA Film Festival
Lorna Maseko Brought the Wow Factor With Her DSTV Delicious Lewks
This is How Kofi Siriboe Keeps Things Uber Stylish In Paris
Idia Aisien Made a Case For Autumnal Orange and We Are So Here For It
How To Slay this Sultry Date Night Glam, With Toni Olaoye
This Two-Piece Set From Bloom by FBD Has These IT Girls’ Stylish Stamp Of Approval!
This Is The Designer Behind Ebuka’s Most Daring Looks On The #BBNaija 2019 Show
Bozoma Saint John’s Latest Red Carpet Looks Deserve A Standing Ovation
All Your Fashion Faves Can’t Get Over This Wana Sambo Two-Piece Set!
The Gentleman’s Style Code With Ifeanyi Okafor Jr: Every Gentleman Should Have A Pocket Watch
Model Dairy: Adut Akech’s Major Paris Fashion Week Moments So Far
Inside the Grand Reveal of the Prestigious Martell Chanteloup XXO Cognac in Paris
ICYMI: Thebe Magugu Was Part Of Vogue Talents’ 10-Year Anniversary Exhibition!
Eki Ogunbor’s Bridal Looks Explained, by the Designer Behind THAT Breathtaking Ceremony Dress
Ezinne Kwubiri Is Among Essence Magazine’s 5 Women Ruling The Fashion Game – You Go Girl!
