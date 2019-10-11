BN Weddings Video: Tolu & Kevin’s Beautiful Wedding

Tolu and Kevin make such a beautiful couple. Their wedding was every shade of beautiful as the two tied the knot in the presence of their friends and family. Just like their hashtag, the #Litwedding, the ceremony was lit in every way. The couple, their friends, guests, and bridal party all came ready to have fun. Right from the bridal prep to the reception, they were all ready to party.

Watch all the captivating highlights of their traditional and white wedding captured by Christiana Andrews below:

Catch up with their traditional wedding:

Credits

Videography: @officialcabrand