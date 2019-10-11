Connect with us

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Tolu & Kevin's Beautiful Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

She's Amazing in Every Way! Olaide & Dapo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 307

Sweet Spot Weddings

Birthday Dinner Turned Proposal! Liz & Kevin's Surprise #BNBling

Weddings

It's A Cameroonian-Nigerian Love Story! Vanessa & Tebi's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

We've Got All Fab Photos from Dodos & Tolu's Destination Wedding in Marrakech

Weddings

I'm at my Happiest with You! Zainab & Ibrahim's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Here's a Recap of all the Stories You Need to Read on BellaNaija Weddings

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#ToDo19: See all the Fabulous Photos from Dodos & Tolu's Destination Wedding in Marrakech

Weddings

"I'm Looking Forward to Tonight with You" | Watch Remi & Tomiwa's Wedding Video

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Tolu & Kevin’s Beautiful Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

14 hours ago

 on

Tolu and Kevin make such a beautiful couple. Their wedding was every shade of beautiful as the two tied the knot in the presence of their friends and family. Just like their hashtag, the #Litwedding, the ceremony was lit in every way. The couple, their friends, guests, and bridal party all came ready to have fun. Right from the bridal prep to the reception, they were all ready to party.

Watch all the captivating highlights of their traditional and white wedding captured by Christiana Andrews below:

 

Catch up with their traditional wedding:

 

Credits

Videography: @officialcabrand

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Advertisement
css.php