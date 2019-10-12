Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians,

Have you been on www.bellanaijaweddings.com lately? If you haven’t, we are here to bring you this weekly dose of all things weddings, love and wedding inspiration. So let’s take you through what happened on BellaNaija Weddings. Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome wedding site!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

First, let’s take a look at weddings.

Veronica & Konadu’s White Wedding in Accra was All Shades of LIT

The #IdoAsante Traditional Wedding will Captivate You in a Sec

 

Some pre-wedding shoot and love stories you definitely want to read.

Nkiru & Kodili’s Love Story will Put a Big Smile on Your Face

Instagram was the Starting Point for #TheAFKWedding Love Story

Too Much Sauce! The #MeetTheUdus Pre-wedding Shoot

Aisha & Mohammed’s Pre-wedding Shoot is all the Sweetness You Need Today

Right From Day 1 Ayobami Couldn’t take His Eyes Off Bukola

Joan Walked out of the Friend-zone to Step into #Myforeverlove19 with Gbenga

Now some honeymoon spots you want to visit

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Boracay is Calling for You

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Ubud is All About the Chilled Life

Take Your Baecation to This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Athens

For some wedding inspiration content

Here’s how to Blend the Old and New in Your Dress with the Folk Bridal Collection by Daarlana Couture

The Bridal Party Collection by O’tra By Becca has Something For Everyone

The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide: Issue 3 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab


Minimising Your Wedding Guests is Possible! Here’s how Makida Did Hers

Some bridal beaut looks to try out

Would You Rock a Black Asooke for Your Traditional Wedding?

This Igbo Bridal Beauty Look Speaks Royalty in Every Way

Today’s Bridal Beauty Look is Both Hair and Makeup Goals

Dear Igbo Bride-to-be, Here’s how to Rock a Low Bun Hairstyle for Your Trad

This Asooke will Give Your Traditional Engagement Look a Vintage Feel

Finally, trending wedding moments

Watch this Nigerian Bride & Ethiopian Groom Dig it on the Dance Floor

We Can’t Get Over Lola’s Look for her Traditional Wedding

You Should Watch the #KevinseesCrystalclear Couple’s First Look

These 2 Gorgeous Sisters of the Bride came to Slay and We are Here for it

Enjoy.

