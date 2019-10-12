Weddings
Check Out All these Beautiful Stories on BellaNaija Weddings this Week
Hi BellaNaijarians,
Have you been on www.bellanaijaweddings.com lately? If you haven’t, we are here to bring you this weekly dose of all things weddings, love and wedding inspiration. So let’s take you through what happened on BellaNaija Weddings. Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome wedding site!
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
First, let’s take a look at weddings.
Veronica & Konadu’s White Wedding in Accra was All Shades of LIT
The #IdoAsante Traditional Wedding will Captivate You in a Sec
Some pre-wedding shoot and love stories you definitely want to read.
Nkiru & Kodili’s Love Story will Put a Big Smile on Your Face
Instagram was the Starting Point for #TheAFKWedding Love Story
Too Much Sauce! The #MeetTheUdus Pre-wedding Shoot
Aisha & Mohammed’s Pre-wedding Shoot is all the Sweetness You Need Today
Right From Day 1 Ayobami Couldn’t take His Eyes Off Bukola
Joan Walked out of the Friend-zone to Step into #Myforeverlove19 with Gbenga
Now some honeymoon spots you want to visit
This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Boracay is Calling for You
This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Ubud is All About the Chilled Life
Take Your Baecation to This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Athens
For some wedding inspiration content
Here’s how to Blend the Old and New in Your Dress with the Folk Bridal Collection by Daarlana Couture
The Bridal Party Collection by O’tra By Becca has Something For Everyone
The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide: Issue 3 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab
Minimising Your Wedding Guests is Possible! Here’s how Makida Did Hers
Some bridal beaut looks to try out
Would You Rock a Black Asooke for Your Traditional Wedding?
This Igbo Bridal Beauty Look Speaks Royalty in Every Way
Today’s Bridal Beauty Look is Both Hair and Makeup Goals
Dear Igbo Bride-to-be, Here’s how to Rock a Low Bun Hairstyle for Your Trad
This Asooke will Give Your Traditional Engagement Look a Vintage Feel
Finally, trending wedding moments
Watch this Nigerian Bride & Ethiopian Groom Dig it on the Dance Floor
We Can’t Get Over Lola’s Look for her Traditional Wedding
You Should Watch the #KevinseesCrystalclear Couple’s First Look
These 2 Gorgeous Sisters of the Bride came to Slay and We are Here for it
Enjoy.