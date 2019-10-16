Nigerian Fashion house, Wana Sambo is proud to present its debut bridal collection tagged Grace and Elegance. The designer believes that every bride should have nothing less than perfect on her wedding and hence, the need to understand the silhouette, style, garment specification, and body type.

After creating designs for the everyday woman through her fashion line, she has released her first-ever bridal collection. Wana Sambo’s debut collection is channelled to create a series of designs and dresses for the modern bride looking to make a unique statement on her special day.

Here’s how she described the collection:

Introducing our first-ever bridal collection; “Grace and Elegance”. After careful understanding of the Wana Sambo Woman’s garment specification, silhouette, and style, we’ve designed flawlessly tailored clean cut and fine fitted dresses for 5 different brides with 5 different body types. We believe the Wana Sambo bride’s wedding day should be no less than perfect. She should have the luxury of selecting her exact dress preference which includes choosing the right neckline, waistline, and bodice that compliments the perfect style for her skin tone and body type; these are an essential part of achieving her desire to be the most exquisite bride. As is the Wana Sambo brand’s ethos, we designed some of the most gorgeous multi-functional dresses for this collection; a Ball gown with dual detachable tulle sleeves – long or short, a Sheath gown with a detachable front panel paired a sweetheart neckline, a Bateau neckline gown with low-cut back and a detachable train, a Mermaid Dress lined with charmeuse silk sewn together by hand using French lace and finally, a Double layered couture-style gown for the daring bride.

