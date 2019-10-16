AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 308

Connect with us

AsoEbi Bella

Published

1 hour ago

 on

@realmercyaigbe Fabric by @asoebimercy Outfit made by @emaginebybukola Gele @asoebimercy Gets tied by @abydouz_gele Flawless Facebeat @cattysglam_mua Photo credit @hayoor

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition!

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Photo by @ts.imagery_events

Makeup and Turban @genoveramakeovers

@mimmss_

@dunnydera 💕 Makeup by @derannies_signature

#Ifekanmi Photo by @klalaphotography

@ms_yudee Mua- @dimpleartistry #foreverTF Photography – @shashaace_photography

#AsoEbiBella 💕 #TheVIWedding Event [email protected] Asoebi- @Rukyserfabrics Photography @keziie Videography @theweddingtv

Sister of the bride in @carnationsbyjuliana Makeup by @loolah_makeover

@toosweetannangh @mmklothingofficial

Makeup- @nidel_allure Gele- @abydouz_gele Aso Oke- @b_ajideclothing Photography- @jideoketonadephotography

@ayokunujay Dress @myrawoman Makeup @semmylooks #foreverTF

Fabric @bunniebees_fabrics Tailored @betho_official Asooke @bimmms24

@fiolakemi_ in @goldbyretroreligion Fabric- @morkalfabrics

@jessicaseth_ in @_soni999 for #Thechristophers2019

@kingronke Dress by @styledbykingronke Make – @moladeh_a Lashes @zarn_lashes

@aderinsola.f in @fablanebyderin Make up @bbbyugo

Gele- @joygabrielstouch Photography- @joygabrielsphotography Outfit- @abby_africandesigns @abby_creation

@elleohla in @toginafashion

Dress by @topefnr Belle @ber_nails Makeup by @makeupatl_

@iam_maryham #AMUNION19 Makeup- @mobolah_signatures Dress- @lammyadorn

@mhiz_jibbie 🌟 Makeup and gele by @fanciesmakeuppro

Photography @abusalamiphotography Creative direction @tosin.junaid Agbada @labaleo Assistant @nanna___x Shoes @donatus_ehis

#thetekunion  Makeup & Gele- @_beautybyrahma for @hartiesmakeovers Fabric- @deroyalfabrics

@africanjewel__ for #Bambu2019

@dorees_g

@taymesan_ in @trax_apparel

Event planner @esephplanner Makeup by @beautywise_makeovers

@tiffany.osh #bambu2019

@_kemii Dress @jane.uati Makeup @askonyekabeauty

#AsoEbiBella for #MAEVERAFTER Event Planner @theplanningcomp Makeup @mamzabeauty Fabric credit. Asoebi- @Asoebi_byjay Photography @georgeokoro

@browninspired

@mide_smallie Makeup- @novia_divas Dress- @mide_smallie @liszee__o #meetthetooteks19

@nelsonenwerem Top- @jeffurbanclothing Pants- @bigbenkilani 👞- @michardbespoke

@__pw33dimisshottie in @Lasuerta Makeup & gele- @tam__glam

@cookieteegh @quophiakotuahghana @absolutebeautyclinicgh @reggies_makeovers and @oneside_pixel for #RTPAWARDS19

@mo_scrumptious

@funkeadepoju Pic courtesy @eseosebrownie

@boity Hair @ceeceeeee Dress- @orapelengmodutle 📷- @flashedbysanele #VDJ2019

@albinadylaa

@iniedo

@berbiedoll in @houseofsolange Photography @ts.imagery_events

#AsoEbiBella

@dakoreea

@joselyn_dumas

@de_mure_ in @emaginebybukola

Outfit @suemanuell Photographer @mykevisuals Makeup by @shinelxmakeover

#AsoEbiBella

@nancyisimeofficial in @suemanuell #BaipContest2019 @casskoncept1 @smartnya

Kids!

@skromney

@she_regina and her cute Princess Photo by @georgeokoro #AsoEbiBella

@chinnyco and her beautiful family. Mommy & Me Outfits- @hadassahbello

Makeup @zamanismakeover

Makeup- @genoveramakeovers

@yomisummerhues

@armar_kar MUA @sophiesroyaltouch 📸 @kamaniphotography Hair wigged @tijis_luxury

@golden_kiddies

@samiiegh_m

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

