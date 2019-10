Lerato Kgamanyane is definitely one of our favourite South African BellaStylistas to stalk on Instagram. Her chic ensembles and perfectly curated feed have won us over. Now the mom-to-be is serving fashionable looks with her baby bump and we simply cannot ignore.

On today’s BN Style Your Bump we found her 3 tricks, so if you’ve ever wondered how has she managed to keep things completely stylish while being totally preggers? We got you!

Trick 1: Wear soft colours

Trick 2: Define the bump with a belt

Trick 3: Show off some skin