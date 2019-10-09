Here are 2 Reasons Why You should Attend the WIMBIZ Annual Conference 2019 | November 7th & 8th

The WIMBIZ Annual Conference is a flagship event that has become a household name especially amongst women in management, business, and public service over the years. Not only that, but it has also become a tool to advance the course of women through continuous provision of inspiration, empowerment, and advocacy in a gender-sensitive society like Nigeria.

While not deviating from the depth of discourse and quality planning the conference has exhibited in times past, the 2019 edition tagged “Shaping the Future, Strategizing to win” has been scheduled for

Date: November 7th & 8th

Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites

This will take things a notch higher.

Here are two (2) reasons you cannot afford to miss the 2019 edition of the conference:

Quality Line-up of Speakers and Life-changing sessions : Perhaps, one key reason to be at WIMBIZ 2019 Conference is the caliber of speakers and content lined up to be explored. Notable personalities such as Oyeyimika Adeboye , Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria Plc; Claire Pierangelo , Principal officer U.S. Consulate General; Shola Akinlade , CEO & Co-Founder, Paystack; Elo Umeh , Founder and CEO, Terragon Group; Ngozi Okonkwo , Chief Legal Officer, Oando Plc and Harriet Thompson , British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, etc. will be engaging participants during different sessions and empowering them with practical strategies on building and sustaining careers or business in the new era.

Women who are keen on strategizing to win and shaping the future are expected to join 1,500 other women at Eko Hotel and Suites on November 8th & 9th for the 2019 edition of the WIMBIZ Annual Conference by registering here. Interested individuals who would like to join virtually are also advised to register here.

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) is a non-profit organization that has, over the last 18 years, implemented programs that inspire, empower and advocate for greater representation of women in leadership positions in the public and private sector. WIMBIZ has a contributory associate pool of over 693 accomplished women in management, business, and public service. It also collaborates with credible domestic and international global organizations to deliver programs, which have influenced over 107,465 women since inception.

