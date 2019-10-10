Wizkid & Skepta Have a New Collaboration Loading

Everyone knows that Skepta does not fail to represent his fatherland and someone he’s kept a very close relationship with on the Nigerian scene is Wizkid.

Their relationship first came to light when both he and Drake hopped on the remix of Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba”, and we have since had the mind blowing “Energy” collaboration.

In a recent radio interview with CapitalXtra, Wizkid revealed that there is another collaboration in the works with Skepta which he describes as a “serious” one.

Watch the video: