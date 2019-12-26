Connect with us

16 Years & Still Counting! Desmond Elliot & Wife Victoria Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Our December #BNMovieFeature is Dedicated to Classic English Movies! WATCH Tunde Kelani’s “The Campus Queen”

Our Favorite Celebrities are Giving us Amazing Holiday Vibes with These Cute Christmas Snaps

It’s a Family Affair! Femi Adebayo & Wife Omotayo Celebrate Son Fadhil’s First Birthday in Style

Comedian Ajebo & Wife Uchenna Welcome Baby Girl

BN Red Carpet Fab: Jade Osiberu’s Sugar Rush Movie Premiere

Our December #BNMovieFeature is Dedicated to Classic English Movies! WATCH Izu Azubuike's ”Innocent Cry"

Iyabo Ojo is a Queen as she Celebrates her 42nd Birthday

Mercy Johnson Okojie Makes her Production Debut with "The Legend of Inikpi" | Watch the Teaser

Treat Yourself to a Fun & Affordable Movie Experience, Buy Your Tickets on Filmhouseng.com

16 Years & Still Counting! Desmond Elliot & Wife Victoria Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

Desmond Elliot and wife Victoria are celebrating their 16th year of marriage!

The Nollywood actor and lawmaker took to Instagram to share a collage of their loved-up throwback photos as he appreciated his wife for being his friend.

He wrote:

My Babamai..16 years and still counting, thanks for being my friend. Love you always. Happy wedding anniversary to us.

Lovenchy ,Babamai

#darealbreakfastbydabeach 16yrs

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

2 Comments

  1. Lilian

    December 27, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Happy aaniversary. May God keep you safe and bless you abundantly with love, peace, respect and lots of happiness.

  2. Temi Tope

    December 28, 2019 at 4:41 am

    Islamic State says it beheaded Christian captives in Nigeria

    IS THIS WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MY BELOVED NAIJA..?/ POSTED ON ALL INTERNATIONAL NEWS MEDIA? TARNISHING AGAIN OUR COUNTRY… OUR SO NICE COUNTRY

Cabo Verde Airlines launches Flights to Beautiful Visa-Free Cape Verde

Star Features

Amina Alabi: Who Made the Rules on Culture & Morality?

#BN2019Epilogues: 2019 Was a Game Changer For Orode & She Learned 6 Valuable Lessons

Jeremiah Ajayi: 5 Signs You Are Doing Better than You Think

#BN2019Epilogues: For Petra, 2019 Was the Toughest Year of Her Life

Laetitia Mugerwa: Christmas with Autism

