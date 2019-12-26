Nollywood
16 Years & Still Counting! Desmond Elliot & Wife Victoria Celebrate Wedding Anniversary
Desmond Elliot and wife Victoria are celebrating their 16th year of marriage!
The Nollywood actor and lawmaker took to Instagram to share a collage of their loved-up throwback photos as he appreciated his wife for being his friend.
He wrote:
My Babamai..16 years and still counting, thanks for being my friend. Love you always. Happy wedding anniversary to us.
Lilian
December 27, 2019 at 7:48 pm
Happy aaniversary. May God keep you safe and bless you abundantly with love, peace, respect and lots of happiness.
Temi Tope
December 28, 2019 at 4:41 am
