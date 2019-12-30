Nollywood Stars Turn Up for Uche Jombo’s 40th Birthday Bash & We Have All the Scoop

Uche Jombo turned 40 on Saturday and she celebrated her birthday with two events. It’s obvious she enjoyed the party to the fullest.

As expected, Uche’s celebrity friends turned up to make the day memorable for her.

In the early hours of the big day, the party was first celebrated with a pool party, and in the evening, the celebrant hosted her guests to a dinner party.

Some of those in attendance were Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Toke Makinwa, Ruth Kadiri, AY Makun, Williams Uchemba, Rita Dominic, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Ini Edo, Yvonne Jegede, Yul Edochie, Mike Ezuronye, Kate Henshaw.

Pool Brunch

Dinner/Parte after Parte

Photo Credit: uchejombo