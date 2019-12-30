Watch Olabisi Akinbinu’s Short Film “Last” on BN TV

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Every year since 2017, Accelerate TV, through the Accelerate Filmmaker Project, trains, empowers and gives young filmmakers a platform to actualize their dreams. This year’s edition produced five talents: Alfa Farouk, Tosin Ibitoye, Olabisi Akinbinu, Adetola Films and Miriam Dera.

Olabisi Akinbinu’s “Last” is the fourth film from the top five finalists. The film teaches an important lesson: the value of constantly checking up on our aged families and spending time with them, because you may not get another chance.

The film stars, Joke Muyiwa and Eriakha Edgar.

Watch the film below:

