Connect with us

Music Scoop

9ice Rings in his 40th Birthday with Gratitude

Music

New Music: Fairy — Mahd O

BN TV Music

WATCH Davido Perform "Intro" & "Green Light Riddim" Live on Vevo Ctrl

Music Promotions

World Arts Agency signs Nigerian singer Anthony Felix aka TKinzy

Music

New Video: Zlatan - Quilox

Music

Hanujay Releases New EP "Lets Smoke & F**K | Listen on BN

Music

Gigi Atlantis Exudes Confidence in the Visuals for New Track “Wahala On The Rocks”

Music Scoop

DMW Gets Bigger with an Addition to the Team! Say Hello to Ayanfe

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Baecation Envy! Adekunle Gold & Simi are Having so Much Fun in Cape Verde

Music

New Music: STL - Free

Music

9ice Rings in his 40th Birthday with Gratitude

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

9ice has officially hit 40 years and the singer is very grateful to God and his family for life and support.

To mark the special day, 9ice took to his Instagram to share some lovely photos from his birthday photoshoot. He also commended his parents and wife for taking care of him. He wrote:

Thanks to my mum for giving birth to me. Never regretted coming to the world through her! Thanks to my dad for just not the sperm but the advice, the time, the commitment and the prayers. Thanks to my wife for always waking me up with prayers not for her but for me. We all need more prayers.

Photo Credit: @Amazingklef

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

This is Why the Nollywood Representation of Domestic Staff Affects Us All

Joshua Oyenigbehin: A Review of Zahra Akomolafe’s Book ‘The Journey’

Amina Alabi: Celebrities Do Not Owe You Anything

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 Things to Consider When Looking For a New Job

Temi Olajide: The Reality of Parenting Failures

Advertisement
css.php