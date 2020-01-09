9ice Rings in his 40th Birthday with Gratitude

9ice has officially hit 40 years and the singer is very grateful to God and his family for life and support.

To mark the special day, 9ice took to his Instagram to share some lovely photos from his birthday photoshoot. He also commended his parents and wife for taking care of him. He wrote:

Thanks to my mum for giving birth to me. Never regretted coming to the world through her! Thanks to my dad for just not the sperm but the advice, the time, the commitment and the prayers. Thanks to my wife for always waking me up with prayers not for her but for me. We all need more prayers.

Photo Credit: @Amazingklef