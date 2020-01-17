Chike Unveils Art & Tracklist for Debut Album “Boo Of The Booless”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Chike is getting set to drop his first album titled “Boo Of The Booless” on Valentine’s day, February 14.

The body of work houses 14 tracks, including previously released tracks and features Ric Hassani, Zoro and M.I Abaga.

Chike celebrates the love in all its essences as he paints pictures of Eros, Agape, Pragma, Storge, Mania, Ludus, Philautia and Philia on the album, as he ultimately wears the crown.

The singer introduced us to his album via Instagram. The caption reads:

On this album, I have told stories and painted pictures of love in all its essence.
Made new friends and family in the process.
I’d love you to tell it to every and anyone you meet.
Start by staring now ❤

Check out the tracklist below.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

