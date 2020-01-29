AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 321

Connect with us

AsoEbi Bella

Published

50 mins ago

 on

@adeolabalogun #SOinlove2020 MUA- @peaceibadin_mua Outfit- @houseofkheerah Gele- @gele_by_segunlagos Photocredit- @ipinayo

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@dr_adeolao || #AsoEbiBella GELE by @taiwos_touch

@oby_o

@bukkyd_ in @sean10design for #soinlove2020

@onuohajanet in @jijoluxe Makeup- @govgoldmakeover Shoes- @caperobbin @jasminesclosett__

Bride and her #AsoEbiBella

@moebeautyplace

@abibizzstitches

@oluwasheye x @bioduns_lifestyle in @sheyeoladejo Makeup- @seun_williams Gele @perezglam

@tjdotts Congratulations- @chipumpin ❤ @chymaka_ 🤍 #TheAplusWedding

Dress- @sean10design Makeup- @jhulesb

@sagilurve in @sarafils_fashion_house

@angellgold for #BAM2020 Dress- @anit_cuts Gele- @sagsignature Makeup- @sagsignature

Alauju Makeup- @genoveramakeovers Hairstylist- @aazeshair Outfit- @st.margaretofficial

@shalomchristopher_

@queen_leemah

Dress- @simistreee

@odaribee

Outfit- @tevriss

@bizzler_sho Makeup and gele @oteniaramakeovers

@sylvianduka in @weizdhurmfranklyn Makeup- @ronaldthe7th Hair- @sylviahair Photo- @yjpictures

@just.folu Makeup- @st.clairesmakeover Gele- @st.clairesmakeover Fabric @kubisfabrics Dress- @esalagos

#AsoEbiBella beauties in @jades_fabrics

@spiffy_viv

Dress @chic_byveekeejames Makeup @macdarebeauty

@tees_makovaz in @zaynabsaphirng

Dress by @omosicute Fabric by @ace_fabrics

@mirah.ng

#AsoEbiBella for #LamboTheIntro Decor @eventsbyclaud Photography by @felixcrown

#AsoEbiBella

@curvykemi Mua @b.and.hh Dress @mariam_stitches

Dress- @starjoycee

#AJUnion2019 ❤️💍 . Venue @pearlygates Cocktail @elismixology

@larenztate

@life_of_quinngold Outfit- @vickberrie

Outfit- @laviebyck

@khadijah_ceex

@itua_stitches

@rutie___b

Kids!

Congratulations to the #TheAppiahs 📸 @mstar_photography Hair @allurebyhk Make up @msphilly21

Happy Birthday Baby Adrian💕❤️❤️ Mum @kemshan 📸- @m12photography Makeup by @ebellebeauty

#AsoEbiBella

Outfit- @jeffurbanclothing

@vassylou.lou & her mini twinning in @tailored_by_oboshie

@ceolumineeofficial

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

