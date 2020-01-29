Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

35 mins ago

 on

If you are a bride-to-be and are looking for a way to merge the traditional and modern details of a wedding, then you should keep scrolling to see. Just imagine stepping into your wedding reception and seeing a decor this stunning. We love how detailed the decor is and how it complements the overall styled shoot. The dresses, hairpieces and subtle makeup on the model accentuates the beauty of the space. It provides the details of a classic and formal wedding but with a modern twist to it.

 

Here’s a brief description of the styled shoot by the creative director, The Bailey Event Company:

The story behind this styled shoot is that of a bride whom has dreamt of having a classic and formal wedding, but with a contemporary twist to it. She is stylish and wears a ball gown wedding dress and non-traditional dresses, with her wedding held in a traditional venue with historic rooms and large acres of lawns, for a timeless feel. The reception styling and decoration is elegant, yet trend-focused, with modern tableware and tall lush florals. It was on this day that she is ‘The Classic Modern Bride’.

 

 

Credits

Design Concept, Co-production, planning and styling:@the_bailey_events_company
Floral Concept & Design, Co-production and styling:@li_elegantevents
Canopy Stand: @floralfabrications
Venue:@Tonbridge_events
Dresses:@dressdreamsbridal
Evening Dress: @bella_grace_event_dresses
Cake:@samdeliciouscakes
Photography:@kp123photography
Makeup:@yeyesbrides
Hairstyling:@ohreese_bridal
Model:@mayazyazzy_
Furniture: @academyfurniturehire
Candlesticks prop:@wrenprophire
Linen and Napkins:@just_4_linen
Tableware:@the_bailey_events_company
Food Menu:@danikempfdesigns

BellaNaija Weddings

E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com

