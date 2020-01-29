Style
Imane Ayissi Melded Couture Techniques and Traditional Fabrications For His Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Debut
Luxury fashion brand Imane Ayissi debuted at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and unveiled its Spring/Summer 2020 Couture collection dubbed AKOMA.
According to Luxury Connect Africa:
The Spring/Summer 2020 collection titled AKOMA which means “wealth’ in his native Ewondo language of Cameroun was translated through a highly sophisticated mix of textile sourced from around Africa including indigo-dyed “Ndop” from Cameroun, hand-woven “Faso dan Fani” from Burkina Faso, raffia thread from Madagascar, tree bark decoration fabric “Obom” and fermented-mud-dyed “Bògòlanfini” from Mali among others.
See some looks from the runway show below
Photo Credit: Luxury Connect Africa