Imane Ayissi Melded Couture Techniques and Traditional Fabrications For His Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Debut

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 321

Another Magazine Feature with #BBNaija's Mike & Wife Perri? YES, Please

The BN Style Recap: Elevating Your Style Game in 2020? Then You Should Definitely Check Out These Fashion & Beauty Stories RN

#BNSBestDressed: The 2020 Grammy Awards Looks Our BellaNaija Style Editors Absolutely Loved

This is How Chika Ike Proved She's No "Small Chops" at the Movie Premiere

BellaNaija Beauty’s Best Instagrams of the Week: Duckie Thot, Nyane Lebajoa, Ronke Raji and More

We Bet This Kai Collective Look Will Sell Out in Minutes (When It's Actually Available), Thanks Fisayo Longe!

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bonang Matheba, Idia Aisien, Fisayo Longe And More

BN Red Carpet Fab: 62nd Annual #GRAMMYs

BellaNaija Style

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Luxury fashion brand Imane Ayissi debuted at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week  and unveiled its Spring/Summer 2020 Couture collection dubbed AKOMA.

According to Luxury Connect Africa:

The Spring/Summer 2020 collection titled AKOMA which means “wealth’ in his native Ewondo language of Cameroun was translated through a highly sophisticated mix of textile sourced from around Africa including indigo-dyed “Ndop” from Cameroun, hand-woven “Faso dan Fani” from Burkina Faso, raffia thread from Madagascar, tree bark decoration fabric “Obom” and fermented-mud-dyed “Bògòlanfini” from Mali among others.

See some looks from the runway show below

Photo Credit: Luxury Connect Africa

 

