The BN Style Recap: All The Style Stories Your Wardrobe Will Thank You For This Week!

Music Style

We Can't Get Over how Good Flavour Looks in a Suit 😍

Style

Busola Dakolo Found Her Voice In The Midst Of Adversity

Style

The Most Eye-Catching Looks At The 2020 BAFTAs, According To Our BellaNaija Style Editors

Style

The 4 Most Standout Looks At the Moët & Chandon Film Gala 2020

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Bisola Aiyeola, Juliette Foxx, Julie Olanipekun, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bonang Matheba And More

Style

A Night with the Stars : Here’s Your First Look at What Your Fave Celebrities Wore On The Red Carpet

Living Style

5 Fun-Filled Days in Milan! Get Ready to Experience Milano Unica 2020 with Mary Edoro | #BNatMilanoUnica

Movies & TV Style

The Combination of Kim Oprah and Omashola for Taylor Live Magazine's February issue is Pure Magic 

Style

All the Must See Wedding Guest Looks From the #SomhaleWhiteWedding in Johannesburg

Style

The BN Style Recap: All The Style Stories Your Wardrobe Will Thank You For This Week!

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians,

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

Get Your Votes In!

Our Top Beauty Instagrams This Week, February 2nd: Who Was Your Fave?

@fisayolonge

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

