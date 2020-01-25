Connect with us

Weddings

See All the Amazing Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Weddings

"I Promise to Laugh with You"| See Timi & Sam's Fun-filled Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

When your Aunty Links You up with Bae! See Ada & Chidi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 320

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Cassie & Alex Fine give us a Front-Seat View of Their Wedding | WATCH

Weddings

Blush, Black & White Chic Bridal Styled Shoot | Tiem Okori Photography

Sweet Spot Weddings

It all Started when Jummai Took off her Wig in Public! See the #JJUnion Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Movies & TV Music Scoop Weddings

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Finally Give us a Look into their Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

You are My World! Esinam & Wendell's Beautiful Wedding in Ghana

Weddings

Here are All The Fun Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

See All the Amazing Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Let’s take a look at weddings first.

Esinam and Wendell’s Wedding in Ghana Has Us Doing Our Happy Dance!

The #Welit19 Traditional Wedding was All Shades of Beautiful

A Big Yes to Love at #theTEAwedding19 White Wedding in Lagos

Eniola & Tobi’s Traditional Engagement was a Burst of Colours and Love

Now, let us see the pre-wedding shoots and love stories…

Amira & Kester’s Love Story is the Perfect Start for the Day

 

When Your Aunty Introduces you to Bae! Here’s Ada & Chidi’s Love Story

Eniola & Tobi’s Pre-wedding Shoot & Love Story will make you Smile from Ear to Ear

It’s a Nigerian-Venezuelan Love Story Today! See the #AninoSaidYEsteban Pre-wedding Shoot

Here’s how Onyinye & Ikechukwu’s Sweet Love Story Started!

Honeymoon spots you should see.

Thermal Springs + a Blend of Nature = This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Austria

Honeymoon in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Cancún Sounds like a Good Idea

Beauty looks we absolutely loved…

This Beauty Look is all the White Wedding Glam Inspo You Need

You’re Going to Love this Rose Gold Traditional Beauty Look

Today’s Beauty Look is for the Fulani Bride Bringing her 💯 Slay Game

Now to some planning tips

 

So Your Girlfriend is Getting Married- Here are 5 Bridal Shower Gift Ideas by Celebrations NG

This Lush Bridal Styled Shoot by The Bailey Event Company is 💯

Finally the trending wedding moments this week…

You will Definitely Love to See the #AI2020 Proposal

The #MichiLove20 Bride was a Whole Mood

