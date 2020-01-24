Connect with us

"I Promise to Laugh with You"| See Timi & Sam's Fun-filled Wedding Video

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We can say that everyone really had fun at this wedding.

The beautiful couple, Timi and Sam had such an incredible day celebrating their union in the presence of their family and friends. Every part of the ceremony was sweet; right from the bridal prep to the church wedding and the reception.

You should totally look out for the moment the bride couldn’t keep her tears in when her mum was helping get ready, then when they exchanged their vows at the church, of course, all the turn-up moments at the reception. Plus, there was a bridal party dance battle at the reception. Definitely fun times you’ll love.

See all the beautiful highlights of their day below:

 

 

Credits

Videography: @maxwelljennings

