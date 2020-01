Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi and her husband, Chike Ugochukwu, are on their honeymoon, and from the looks of things, they are having so much fun.

The couple got engaged in September and had their traditional wedding in December with a lot of Nollywood stars in attendance.

Their location is unknown, but what we do know is they’re glowing effortlessly!

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: chizzyalichi