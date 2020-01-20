Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Cardi B is Celebrating 4 Years of Falling Head over Heels in Love with Offset

Nollywood Sweet Spot

Chizzy Alichi & Husband Chike are Having so Much Fun on their Honeymoon

Music Sweet Spot

Another One! DJ Khaled is on Baby No 2 Watch Alert

Movies & TV Nollywood Sweet Spot

Toyin Abraham Showers husband Kolawole Ajeyemi with Praises on his Birthday 

Sweet Spot Weddings

She saw him on Instagram & Slid into his DM! Onyi & George's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Baecation Envy! Adekunle Gold & Simi are Having so Much Fun in Cape Verde

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

It's an Overload of Love for Mike Edwards & Perri as They Honeymoon on the Island of Mauritius  

Sweet Spot Weddings

Yours Forever! Fatima & Rilwan's Picture-Perfect Pre-wedding Shoot

Music Sweet Spot

Happy Wedding Anniversary! Adekunle Gold & Simi Make Love Look So Easy 😍

Sweet Spot Weddings

It All Started in the Twitter DM! Khadijah & Ramadan's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Sweet Spot

Cardi B is Celebrating 4 Years of Falling Head over Heels in Love with Offset

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs)

The chemistry between Cardi B and Offset is so heart-warming!

The cutest couple in the hip-hop scene met for the first time in 2017 and Cardi confirmed her relationship with Offset via Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2017. They got married in September 2017 and welcomed their baby girl, Kulture in July 2018.

So, literally, Cardi B and Offset are four years and a baby ago!

Cardi B shared a video of her first date with Offset at Superbowl and it’s pretty obvious that sparks with flying when they first met. In the video, she referred to Offset as her “friend”, explaining that she had no idea what was going on and who to support because she isn’t a fan of sports and was only there for the halftime performance, which she sadly missed.

Watch the video below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Emeka Nwonu: The Process is Just as Important as the Output

Princess Oroma: Get Your Skin Poppin’ & Glowin’ in 2020

Adedoyin Adebayo: What is Your Idea of Friendship?

Advertisement
css.php