DJ Neptune is starting off the new year and decade with a new single “Tomorrow” featuring Victor AD off his next project “GREATNESS II [Sounds Of Neptune]“.

The mid-tempo track speaks about the need to continually spread love, and care for one another irrespective of the situation we find ourselves.

“Tomorrow” was produced by Kel P and directed by Director Dindu.

