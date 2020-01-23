Emilomo drops Debut Single “The Order of Things” | Listen on BN

Connect with us

Emilomo makes her soulful debut with “The Order of Things”, written in her attempt to find balance and forgiveness in grief.

There is nothing reasonable about death, more so when it is someone you are certain has died long before they were meant to. What remains, besides the pain, is this gnawing feeling of regret. After a close friend died suddenly in early 2018, Emilomo started writing, “The Order of Things” as a way of coping, needing a place to put everything, to unscramble the mess.

“The Order of Things” takes you on a journey of pain with the bereaved. First broken and unaccepting, then regretful and finally hopeful for peace.

Listen to the track below.

