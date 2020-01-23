Connect with us

Music Scoop

"If you got a good woman please let her know" - Diddy is Remembering Kim Porter

Music

Yemi Alade features Hollywood Star Djimon Hounson in Sexy Visual for "Remind You"

Music Style

Lizzo is Celebrating her Body & Inspiring Success In the Latest Issue of Rolling Stone Magazine

Music

New Music: OG - Why

Music Scoop

There’ll be a Special Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards & Our Faves will Perform

Music Scoop

Taylor Swift reveals her Mum has a Brain Tumour 💔

Music

Alicia Keys is Back & her Album “ALICIA” is On the Way 💃🏾

BN TV Music

Simi is Back with Part 2 of her Hilarious Question & Answer Vlog | Watch

Events Music

Tiwa Savage Showed up to the "Zanku To The World" Concert in Style

Music Scoop Style

Rihanna is Highlighting Changemakers in her Self-Curated Issue of i-D magazine "Rihannazine"

Music

“If you got a good woman please let her know” – Diddy is Remembering Kim Porter

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kim Porter & Sean Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is remembering his late partner Kim Porter with a note to men who have a good women in their lives.

Since the passing on of Kim Porter in November 2018, things have not been the same for the music and business mogul.

Diddy, who often remembers Kim in his social media posts, is today advising every man who has a good woman to always appreciate, cherish, and love her, because “the special ones are rare and few,” just like Kim.

He wrote:

If you got a good woman please let her know. Tell her as soon as you can. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR HER. CHERISH HER. Cause the special ones are RARE and FEW. And everyone doesn’t get a second chance. LET THE ONE YOU LOVE KNOW TODAY. RIGHT NOW!!!! 💛💛💛 @ladykp I’ll honor you forever. ❤️

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Mfonobong Inyang: You Shouldn’t Be the One Paying for Your Child’s Tuition Fees

Reuben Abati: Amotekun -The Politics of Protection

John Adebimitan: Want to Read More Books This Year? Here’s How to Start!

Advertisement
css.php